Coronavirus Tech/digital 

News Publishers Tap into Live Streaming on YouTube

Lucinda Southern | Digiday   April 23, 2020

With content production curtailed, news publishers have tapped into live feeds on social platforms, especially YouTube, to fill schedules.

Publishers like Sky News, The Sun, The Guardian, Euronews and The Telegraph are among those with the most amount of live-streamed minutes watched during this time. As a TV broadcaster, Sky News has broadcasted its TV channel around the clock on YouTube since November 2019. For that reason, it had 1.1 billion minutes of live-streamed footage watched during the four weeks, more than other news and politics creators and media companies.

