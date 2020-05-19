Newsroom Notes: The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same?

When it comes to the global pandemic we find ourselves in, are you tired of hearing the quote attributed to Winston Churchill? “Never waste a good crisis.” Maybe you’re also tired of quickly hearing the spirited debate about whether he actually said it. For some of us in the newsroom, we’re experiencing similar fatigue with the debate about local journalism.

Will COVID-19 forever change local news reporting? What is the “new normal” when interviewing newsmakers? What about looking over a producer’s shoulder to view an edit? And will furloughs become a recurring newsroom occurrence?