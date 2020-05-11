Newsroom Unions Call on Employers to Protect Media Workers and Their Jobs as Economy Begins to Reopen

As the economy begins to reopen, unions covering newsroom workers are encouraging employers to “protect as many jobs as possible during this crisis” and to adopt coronavirus testing and “strict contact tracing” protocols to prevent the spread of the virus among news teams.

“Thousands of workers across the media industry have been working through this crisis. News workers have helped tell the story of this pandemic, its heroes and its ramifications,” said SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, the WGA East, IATSE, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in a joint statement.