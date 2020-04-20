No Walk and Talks. No Press Gaggles. Capitol Hill and Statehouse Reporting Look Pretty Different During a Pandemic.
These beats arguably involve the most face time with sources. In addition to committee hearings and press conferences, good Capitol reporters depend on one-on-one conversations—be that pulling members off the floor, catching them in the hall or going to small press availabilities.