NY Times Says Reporter ‘Went Too Far’ During TV Appearance Blasting Trump Admin’s Virus Response

The New York Times said that one of its reporters “went too far” with his blistering criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in a recent TV appearance.

Donald McNeil Jr., the paper’s science and health reporter, went on a tear against several members of the White House task force, including Vice President Mike Pence, who he suggested was a “sycophant” of President Trump, during a conversation with CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday.