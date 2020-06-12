NYC Ambulance Workers Sue Over Punishment for COVID-19 Media Interviews

Four New York City ambulance workers who gave media interviews about their work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic sued the city on Thursday, saying they were punished for speaking out.

The plaintiffs include paramedic Elizabeth Bonilla, who said she was barred from patient care, overtime work and even wearing her uniform after the Associated Press followed her through the first half of a grueling 16-hour double shift in April. Two other paramedics said they were placed on restricted duty after talking to the media.

Another plaintiff, emergency medical technician John Rugen, said the fire department suspended him without pay for a month for giving a television interview on a day off in April.