Coronavirus Revenue 

Opinion: Advertisers Need To Drop Togetherness Message

Nicole Bergen | TV News Check   May 29, 2020

American consumers in our research are clear: No brand should tell them “we’re in this together” anymore. Fatigue for this sentiment has truly set in. At this point, consumers want out of the empathetic relationship. They just want to be offered a great deal.

A focus group response summed this up perfectly last week: “These companies are saying they are right there with me, but no you’re not. I am OK with ‘We know times are tough, which is why we are giving you a $1,000 rebate.’ ”

