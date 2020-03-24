Opinion: Shutting Down isn’t Easy for Most Small Businesses

When you are living through a global pandemic that requires people to socially distance themselves from others, you have a lot of time to scroll on social media. It’s an amazing time suck.

A lot of folks are suddenly infectious disease experts and doctors all of the sudden, too. I had no idea how many successful people I was friends with.

Regardless, the overwhelming refrain on social media is to just shut down the world for two weeks or longer and ride this thing out. I see anger over businesses remaining open.