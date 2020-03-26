Coronavirus Viewpoints 

Opinion: Why Media Matters Now More Than Ever

Thomas Minc | Drum  March 26, 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak is a global health crisis that has upended our daily lives. With millions confined at home, agencies, clients, and the media industry as a whole will experience unknown pressures. In the world of media planning and buying, that will lead to focusing investments and partnerships on meaningful media. By creating purposeful content, or sometimes, simply financially supporting media brands that are taking the right action themselves. These are the moments when media really matters.

