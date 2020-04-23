Otter.ai’s Newest Feature Offers Live, Interactive Transcripts of Your Zoom Meetings
Real-time voice transcription service Otter.ai is adding new functionality that will aid home school students and work-from-home employees alike. The company today is introducing an integration with Zoom in order to provide “Live Video Meeting Notes”—meaning, the ability to record and view a live, interactive transcript directly from a video conference.
The feature is also designed to work even if the meeting participant is using a headset or earbuds, the company says.Read More