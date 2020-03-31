Coronavirus Government 

PBS Reporter Yamiche Alcindor was Right. President Trump Did Question Governors’ Ventilator Requests.

PolitiFact and Louis Jacobson | Poynter   March 31, 2020

President Donald Trump argued with “PBS NewsHour” reporter Yamiche Alcindor over what the president had said, or hadn’t said, about New York’s need for ventilators.

Ventilators are a type of medical equipment considered vital for saving the lives of patients hit hardest by the virus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made urgent calls for more ventilators to cope with a rising number of hospitalizations in his state due to coronavirus.

