Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation Announces COVID-19 News Support Grant Program

The PNA Foundation COVID-19 News Support Grant Program is a program providing grants to fill immediate gaps for resource-constrained news organizations across Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 crisis. The funding will be used to cover operating costs created by the crisis, buy equipment including items needed for remote work, fund special reports and coverage, reach vulnerable communities and more. Both for-profit and non-profit local news organizations are eligible for a single grant, up to $2,500.

$150,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation has been designated for a special COVID-19 grant program.