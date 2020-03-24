Pittsburgh-Area Newspapers Cut Staff, Suspend Print Editions as Pandemic Guts Ad Revenues

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a harsh toll on news media in the Pittsburgh region including layoffs, suspension of print editions and, in at least one case, permanent closure.

All of the moves are tied to a significant loss of advertising revenues for publishing outlets in the last couple weeks as businesses were shuttered, and sports and cultural events came to a grinding halt.

Trib Total Media on Monday combined its two print editions — the Westmoreland edition based in Greensburg, and the Valley News Dispatch based in Tarentum—into one edition saying it is “confronting serious losses during the coronavirus pandemic.”