Politico Editor-in-Chief Interview: Coronavirus Cuts? No, We’re Still Thinking About Expansion
Matthew Kaminski must be one of the very few bosses in journalism still thinking about expansion. While thousands of publications across the world face cuts due to a collapse in the advertising market, the editor-in-chief of Politico is still thinking about growing the title’s UK team.
"We started off with one reporter in London back in 2015, and I think we're probably looking at an office of at least a dozen, but there are plans to expand," he says. "Politico in Europe sees the UK as a great growth opportunity. And those plans haven't been pushed back because of the corona crisis."