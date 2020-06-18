Posts About COVID-19 Vaccines Bring an Overdose of Misinformation

The world waits anxiously for a vaccine that will halt the deaths and devastation from the coronavirus. But until that happens, fear and uncertainty are generating a gigantic list of falsehoods about this topic. Extra caution is essential when reading about COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump suggested in a speech that, since scientists have “come up with the AIDS vaccine,” they could soon deliver one for COVID-19 too. The problem, however, is that Trump was wrong. There is no vaccine for AIDS, and science seems to be in the very early first stages of testing a COVID-19 vaccine.