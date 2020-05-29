Coronavirus Government 

Press Freedom in Britain Under Threat Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Journalists Warn

Henry Ridgwell | VOA   May 29, 2020

Press freedom is under threat in Britain, according to media groups that warn that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fueling a growing climate of hostility and public distrust toward journalists.

Tensions between the government and the media have ramped up following recent newspaper revelations that the prime minister’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, broke lockdown rules when he was ill with the coronavirus by driving several hundred miles to visit family members.

