Press Freedom in Britain Under Threat Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Journalists Warn
Press freedom is under threat in Britain, according to media groups that warn that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fueling a growing climate of hostility and public distrust toward journalists.
Tensions between the government and the media have ramped up following recent newspaper revelations that the prime minister’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, broke lockdown rules when he was ill with the coronavirus by driving several hundred miles to visit family members.Read More