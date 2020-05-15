Publisher Bailouts Likely Will Face Some Opposition

Publishers are among the media companies that have seen steep drops in advertising revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to calls for government programs to rescue smaller news outlets that serve the public interest.

It’s too early to tell whether these pleas will have any effect, considering how unsympathetic many people are to the plight of the news media.

The antipathy was evident last year, when the media industry cut thousands of jobs and media columnists like me fretted over the dismal conditions for publishers. Business Insider had a running tally of media job cuts that totaled 7,800 by December, a number that seems awfully quaint compared with The New York Times‘ count of 36,000 job losses at news companies during the pandemic.