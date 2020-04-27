Publishers’ New Concern: Failing Ad Tech Firms Defaults on Payments

Publishers are wary of the domino effect on their programmatic advertising businesses if ad tech firms default on their payments.

Advertisers are already delaying payments to media agencies and publishers for direct deals. As advertisers postpone payments to the demand-side platforms they use to buy ads programmatically, publishers worry that some DSPs may not have enough cash on hand to keep the lights on, not to mention to pay the supply-side platforms that are supposed to relay that money to the publishers. “Of the list of concerns that are weighing most on me, that is fairly high up on the list,” said one publishing executive.