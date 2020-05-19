Publishers See a Surge of Coronavirus Scam Ads
The market dynamics of low ad prices and less buying by top advertisers has opened the door to a surge in coronavirus scam ads in programmatic marketplaces.
Scam ads—ads with creative or domains that deliver false or misleading claims about products with the intention of extracting payment— have jumped to represent 20% of fraudulent activity in April, according to The Media Trust, which works with publishers on increasing privacy and security. Usually, this is under 5%.