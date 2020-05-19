Coronavirus Tech/digital 

Publishers See a Surge of Coronavirus Scam Ads

Lucinda Southern | Digiday   May 19, 2020

The market dynamics of low ad prices and less buying by top advertisers has opened the door to a surge in coronavirus scam ads in programmatic marketplaces.

Scam ads—ads with creative or domains that deliver false or misleading claims about products with the intention of extracting payment— have jumped to represent 20% of fraudulent activity in April, according to The Media Trust, which works with publishers on increasing privacy and security. Usually, this is under 5%.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *