Racing Post Launches Digital Version After Coronavirus Puts Paper on Hold
The Racing Post, the sport’s daily trade newspaper, will relaunch a digital version of its print edition from Saturday, just 24 hours after suspending publication in print until British racing returns at the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
Apart from a seven-month spell when it faced competition from its short-lived rival the Sportsman, the Post has been racing's only daily paper since the closure of the Sporting Life in April 1998.