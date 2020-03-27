Coronavirus Tech/digital 

Racing Post Launches Digital Version After Coronavirus Puts Paper on Hold

Greg Wood | Guardian   March 27, 2020

The Racing Post, the sport’s daily trade newspaper, will relaunch a digital version of its print edition from Saturday, just 24 hours after suspending publication in print until British racing returns at the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from a seven-month spell when it faced competition from its short-lived rival the Sportsman, the Post has been racing’s only daily paper since the closure of the Sporting Life in April 1998.

