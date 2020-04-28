Research Highlights 7 Digital Subscription Best Practices

The art and science of acquiring digital subscribers has evolved considerably since the financial crisis in 2008 established the strategic necessity for digital audience revenue. Twelve years later, the global health crisis is providing a spike in audience and subscription sales for many publishers.

Between these two global events, news media companies have explored alternative paid content models such as premium content, article meters, hard paywalls, dual sites, and freemium models. The technology stack supporting the digital subscription business model has evolved as well, with customer data platforms, paywalls, payment platforms, and many other tools entering the market.