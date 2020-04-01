Best practices Coronavirus 

Research: Publisher Strategies to Keep Readers Post-Pandemic

Grzegorz Piechota | INMA   April 1, 2020

After opening COVID-19 coverage to all readers, many leading brands are “filling the lake” with free or very cheap trial offers for new subscribers, an INMA study of 48 news sites with the largest number of online subscriptions worldwide found.

  • One-third of top publishers, or 16 out of 48, changed rules of their paywalls, unlocking some or all articles on the COVID-19 or excluded them from the meter, INMA observed in the weeks of March 16-29.
