Responding to COVID-19, Brands Can Take Note From the 2008 Recession

The global pandemic is impacting every aspect of life and business. With such an unprecedented situation, it’s difficult to make decisions, especially related to marketing and media approaches. Something with the best intentions can miss the mark with consumers. And while being cautious is the natural response, we need to consider how brands can react.

Using previous learnings from economic dips is a useful source. Although there was a different reason for the 2008 recession, the economic impact may be similar. Responses from brands and the nation’s mood may offer a relatable comparison.