San Diego Magazine Folds After 72 Years, Announces Companywide Layoff

San Diego Magazine, the venerable chronicler of local culture and “guide to the good life in San Diego,” is folding after 72 years, with April its last issue.

In email Monday to “our wonderful contributors,” editor in chief Erin Meanley Glenny said the monthly magazine will cease publication.

“A companywide lay-off is happening today,” she wrote.

Publisher and CEO Jim Fitzpatrick didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But Glenny said in her note: “Jim is optimistic that the magazine will come back in the hopefully not-too-distant future.”