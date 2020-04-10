Seattle Reporter’s GoFundMe Campaign for Furloughed Journalists Plans Major Payouts Today

The Seattle reporter who has raised more than $48,000 to help furloughed and laid-off journalists around the country paid out about a quarter of the fund today.

Paige Cornwell learned about public support for coronavirus reporters at ground zero of the COVID-19 outbreak. While she and her colleagues were learning how to put out a daily paper remotely, readers were cheering them on. “People would send me Venmo payments of $5 to go get coffee. I saw how even that small gesture meant so much during a crazy time.”