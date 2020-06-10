Singapore Press Holdings Delivers Value, Ad Revenue Via Captive Print Audiences

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause advertising revenues to dry up, the media industry is facing unprecedented challenges to remain viable. With news of furloughs and layoffs happening throughout the industry, we need to focus on how we can accentuate our value to both our audiences and advertisers and remain relevant.

Thankfully, there are pockets of light amidst the gloom. While the pandemic has decimated advertising revenue, the “corona bump” has brought a surge in readership and subscriptions. In Singapore, which has similarly seen an upsurge in digital media consumption, we were also pleasantly surprised to see an uptick in print newspaper engagement as well.