Some Media Companies are Still Hiring Through the Crisis

The economic downturn, triggered by coronavirus, has led to belt-tightening at many media companies. In recent weeks, numbers of publishers have had to make difficult decisions, announcing layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts, hiring freezes and rescinded on open roles.

Yet there are a number of media companies who remain staunchly in hiring mode. The New York Times continues to hire across the organization, with 174 roles open, 20 which were posted within the last week.