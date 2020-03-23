Student Press Law Center: Covering the Coronavirus Pandemic

This 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic is dominating the news cycle as infections — and in some instances deaths — increase rapidly all over the world. Across the U.S., student journalists have stepped up to cover how COVID-19 is affecting their schools and communities. They’re informing their communities, seeking to dispel rumors and quell panic.

To help them and you, the Student Press Law Center has compiled Frequently Asked Questions, resources and examples of student coverage.