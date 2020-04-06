The Coronavirus Bump: Does Charging for COVID-19 Coverage Mean You’re Greedy?

This is a story about greed, strategies, and, most of all, survival.

It’s a story that began four years ago. By now, the “Trump bump” is a well-known expression in the fast-developing business known as economics of journalism. Back in 2016, U.S. newspapers like The Washington Post and The New York Times saw a huge increase in subscription numbers soon after President Trump was sworn in. That is now part of modern newspaper history and well known to readers like yourself.