The Coronavirus is the Story of Our Lifetime. Here are Resources, Training and Funding to Help Your Newsroom Tell It
Remote training:
- The National Press Foundation has a briefing for journalists on COVID-19 and homelessness at 12 p.m. Eastern Monday, April 6.
- Poynter is now offering free chats with our experts. You can read the takeaways and watch the first, with Kelly McBride on newsroom ethics in a coronavirus outbreak.
- Join Joy Mayer in this webinar on Earning Trust with Coronavirus Coverage at noon Eastern time on Wednesday, April 8.
- LION has a free webinar on How to Manage Your Business in the Face of a Pandemic at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 3.
- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists is hosting weekly webinars on mental health in both English and Spanish.
- Check out this Covering COVID-19 Media Briefing Webinar from SciLine, and this one on Social Isolation, Mental Health and COVID-19.