The Foreign Correspondents Explaining America to the World

The call came late at night: “Get to the airport and a small plane will take you and your photographer to Somalia.” It was 1992, and I was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times in Kenya, anxious that I would be the first Western reporter to confirm rumors of Africa’s hidden tragedy: a hellish famine caused by a civil war that had swept the country after the collapse of the regime of Mohammed Siad Barre in 1991. We saw skeletal bodies littered across the desert, parents weeping for their perished children, overworked gravediggers. Our words and images, prominent in The Times that July, caught the eye of then President George H.W. Bush, who a month later ordered American military forces to deliver aid to the region.