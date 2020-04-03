The Journalists Changing Roles During the Coronavirus Outbreak
As the novel coronavirus spread to all parts of the globe, the task of reporting a story of extraordinary magnitude enveloped the New York Times newsrooms.
Journalists across more than a dozen departments, and a few continents, are stepping up—and shuffling roles—to meet the challenge.
Writers from Styles and Express (a breaking news desk) are now reporting for the Metro desk. Journalists from Sports and Culture are overseeing live briefings for International.
