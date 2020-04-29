There’s No Wisdom in Crowd Photos
In recent weeks, with much of the world under orders to stay at home, many members of the public have been twitchy about people breaking the rules. In New Zealand, a police website crashed under the weight of civilians signing on to report violators—part of what Time magazine referred to, in a headline, as a global “snitching epidemic.” Since lockdown orders started coming into force, outrageous-looking images of people flouting them—or appearing to flout them—have rocketed around social media. The US news media hasn’t been immune to the trend.Read More