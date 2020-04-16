Content Coronavirus 

This New Newsletter Looks to Inform the Black Community About the Coronavirus

Adriana Lacy | Nieman Lab   April 16, 2020

The headlines are damning.

In Louisiana, 7 out of 10 patients killed by COVID-19 in Louisiana were black. In Michigan, 40 percent of the people who have died of the virus are black, even though black people only make up 14 percent of the state population. Though often referred to as the “great equalizer,” the novel coronavirus has disproportionately hit black communities and decades of disparities are now on full display.

