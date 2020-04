This month, Berry Tramel was furloughed. Twice.

It’s his first furlough in the 28 years he’s worked for The (Oklahoma City) Oklahoman. And his first in the 12 years he’s hosted a sports radio show for WWLS.

Until recently, Tramel was an exception to the many and massive cuts that have been shrinking the local news industry for a decade. But he’s now in crowded company.