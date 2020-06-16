To Keep Readers Around After COVID, Publishers See Hope in Newsletters and Podcasts

The Reuters Institute’s 2020 Digital News Report makes the case that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to accelerate long-term structural changes toward a more digital, more mobile and more platform dominated news environment. But these trends have already proven deeply problematic for publishers both in terms of revenue, where publishers have been losing out to aggregators and platforms, but also in terms of engagement, which has typically been much lower in digital than for traditional media like print and TV. Most recently the COVID-19 crisis has led to record bumps in website traffic, but has also reminded us that volume on its own does not always lead to financial success.