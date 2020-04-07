Trump’s and Fox News’s Downplaying of the Coronavirus Wasn’t on Par With Other Media, No Matter What You Read

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States has forced a reckoning for political and medical pundits and their proclamations about the virus. This has especially been the case with Fox News and now Drew Pinsky (known as “Dr. Drew”), who echoed President Trump’s comments downplaying the virus for weeks, even as leading medical professionals were offering increasingly dire warnings. Pinsky apologized on Twitter over the weekend. Fox has shifted away from downplaying the virus and is now taking the lead in playing up the promise of unproven treatments for it.