TV Advertisers Rethink Aversion to News Shows as They Adapt Their Ad Messages

One agency executive has a financial services client that, like too many companies, typically avoids advertising against TV news shows altogether. However, this advertiser has reversed that stance as the coronavirus pandemic has worsened. The client and its agency felt that it needed to counter the negativity of the news so that people don’t feel a need to cash out their accounts and hide their money in mattresses. So it created new ads specifically to run against news programming and tell audiences that the current economic downturn will eventually subside and the market will bounce back. “They’re pivoting and trying to give a positive sentiment to where positive sentiment is lacking,” said this agency executive.