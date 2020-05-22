Coronavirus Revenue 

UK National Newspaper Print Sales Plunge Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Mark Sweney | Guardian  May 22, 2020

Print sales for the UK’s biggest national newspapers slumped by as much as 39% last month, as the coronavirus lockdown shut high streets and kept the nation at home.

The Financial Times and the i newspaper reported the biggest decline in circulation, down 39% and 38%, respectively. The decline of circulation of the i was exacerbated by the cessation of the distribution of bulks, free copies, to locations including airports, gyms and railway stations.

