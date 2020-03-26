Coronavirus Revenue 

W Magazine Goes on Hiatus, Furloughs Much of Its Staff

Jacob Bernstein | New York Times   March 26, 2020

W, the hefty fashion bible known for publishing the adventurous work of top-tier photographers, had long been one of the magazine industry’s most august titles. While it costs less to run than Vogue, it is nevertheless expensive.

Now, it appears to be in serious trouble.

“The bottom has dropped out of the luxury market,” Marc Lotenberg, the chief executive of W’s parent company, Future Media Group, said on Wednesday evening. This, he said, has put the title in “survival” mode.

