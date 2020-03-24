Wall Street Roars on News of Potential Stimulus Deal, Trump Hints at Opening Economy
Wall Street came roaring back Tuesday with all major indices rising on a potential deal between Senate Democrats and Republicans to approve a new stimulus package and suggestions from President Donald Trump that the economy would reopen sooner rather than later.
In a Monday evening press conference from the White House, Trump hinted that emergency orders established to address the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. could be lifted more quickly than most experts recommend.Read More