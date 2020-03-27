WAN-IFRA Denounces Death Threats Against Slovenian Journalist in Relation to Covid-19 Reporting

Investigative journalist Blaž Zgaga has been targeted by a hate campaign fuelled by the Slovenian government on social networks and in the media since sending an official Freedom of Information Request on the COVID-19 pandemic to the authorities in Ljubljana.

For the attention of Mr. Aleš Hojs, Minister of the Interior, Republic of Slovenia

Re: Request of intervention for Slovenian journalist threatened with death by right-wing groups

Dear Mr. Minister,

I write to you regarding the situation of Mr. Blaž Zgaga, a Slovenian freelance investigative journalist based in Ljubljana.