Coronavirus Government 

WAN-IFRA Denounces Death Threats Against Slovenian Journalist in Relation to Covid-19 Reporting

Andrew Heslop | WAN-IFRA   March 27, 2020

Investigative journalist Blaž Zgaga has been targeted by a hate campaign fuelled by the Slovenian government on social networks and in the media since sending an official Freedom of Information Request on the COVID-19 pandemic to the authorities in Ljubljana.

For the attention of Mr. Aleš Hojs, Minister of the Interior, Republic of Slovenia

Re: Request of intervention for Slovenian journalist threatened with death by right-wing groups

Dear Mr. Minister,

I write to you regarding the situation of Mr. Blaž Zgaga, a Slovenian freelance investigative journalist based in Ljubljana.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *