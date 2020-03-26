Warwick Beacon Suspends Tuesday Paper, Lays Off Some Staff

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Warwick Beacon, which has published twice a week since the 1970s, has dropped to once a week, and its publisher has laid off eight people, including himself.

“I just totally took myself off the payroll,” publisher John Howell told The Providence Journal on Wednesday morning.

Other layoffs include sales and production workers and the paper’s Warwick reporter, who had just started at the paper three weeks ago. Howell also laid off the paper’s general manager, Richard Fleischer, who, like himself, will continue working without being paid.