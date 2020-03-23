Webinar Takeaways: Newspaper Production in the Time of COVID-19

Approximately 90 attendees joined the WAN-IFRA platform live from around the world Wednesday for the webinar “Newspaper production in the time of COVID-19.”

Silvio Da Giau, Technical Director at Athesis, in Verona, Italy, and Alice Wong, Chief Production Editor at the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in Hong Kong, shared their experiences and lessons learned from the unprecedented events that have been unfolding during the past month with the Coronavirus.