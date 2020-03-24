What do State and Federal Laws Say About Quarantines? And What Happens if You Break Them?

What are the laws about quarantines?

We are not there yet, but this is a big question that many people have asked me. Can the government force me to stay indoors? Can they make it a crime to go outside? The answer is “yes” to both and, let me say it again, we are not there yet.

“Shelter in place,” an action that has been used in cities and states around the country, does not mean quarantine. Before we start seeing actual quarantines in the U.S., let’s consider what power governments have to force you to stay put. And when quarantines are useful.