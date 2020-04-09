While Juggling Classes and Reporting on Coronavirus, College Journalists From Across the Country Join Forces
When Kristina Chen arrived at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in September, she had no idea her freshman year would be uprooted by a pandemic. Once it was, there wasn’t a road map for transitioning to a radically different, virtual college environment.
Much less running a newspaper at the same time.
As editor-in-chief of The Tech, MIT’s student newspaper, Chen had to scramble when students learned they would be forced to leave campus in a matter of days because of the coronavirus epidemic. From curating a live update page for coronavirus coverage, to pumping out one final print edition, to overseeing a virtual newsroom, her responsibilities mounted as she packed up her dorm.
