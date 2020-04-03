Coronavirus Revenue 

Why Local News is Suffering When People Need It Most

Devin Katayama, Ericka Cruz Guevarra and Alan Montecillo | KQED  April 3, 2020

On Tuesday, all staffers at the San Francisco Examiner and SF Weekly were notified that they’ll be taking a 40 percent cut in hours and salary, even though more people are reading their stories. In fact, on a single day in March, the number of pageviews for the Examiner was 6,000 times higher than normal.

But more page views hasn’t translated into more money for reporters, especially because local businesses, strapped for cash, are pulling back their advertising.

Devin Katayama spoke with Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, a reporter and columnist with the Examiner.

 

