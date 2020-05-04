With Coronavirus Content Drawing Fewer Viewers, Publishers Shift to Video Back to Usual Programming Topics

The coronavirus content surge happened across all formats, including video on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, where publishers saw a surge in viewerships in March for virus-related videos. Now, that viewer interest is tapering off, and publishers are inching back to more of their regular programming mix.

For Vox Media’s explanatory news brand Vox that means a return to its bread-and-butter explainer videos on subjects like playing Monopoly “the right way” and why kids write letters backwards. For Group Nine’s news brand NowThis it means videos showing weddings streamed over Zoom and college graduations hosted in Minecraft. And for Hearst and Complex Networks it means remote spin-offs of studio shows.