With No Games, Sports Publishers Turn to User-Generated Content

There may not be any live sports programming on television, but sports publishers need something to publish. So many have turned to user-generated clips of amateur athletes sourced from platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

For the first two weeks after the NBA announced it was suspending its season last month, close to 90% of the videos House of Highlights posted to its Instagram account consisted of those kinds of clips, House of Highlights GM Doug Bernstein said. Today, the balance is closer to 70-30, with archival material and clips from old games accounting for the rest. That ratio is a stark departure from House of Highlights’ beginnings, when close to 70% of its Instagram output came from NBA game highlights.