YouTube CEO Says People are Discovering Different Kinds of Videos as the Pandemic Rages

In between all the music performances and prank videos that are staples of YouTube’s trending video section, there are a few that would have made no sense before mid-March.

There’s a tutorial about making a fabric face mask at home; a spoof about the perils of online education; and a guide to “simple & easy everyday quarantine makeup!”

A recent briefing by New York governor Andrew Cuomo and an “NBC Nightly News” broadcast also cracked YouTube’s list of especially popular videos among users in the United States.

The trending list reflects the evolving nature of the pandemic as stay-at-home orders stretch into a second month in many states.